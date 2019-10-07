Livenodes Market Capitalization Achieves $24,287.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Livenodes has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $24,287.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00640177 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026416 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003823 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000380 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Livenodes

Buying and Selling Livenodes

Livenodes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

