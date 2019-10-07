Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.66 and traded as high as $2.15. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 1,239 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

In other news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,552,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,953.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifeway Foods stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 0.06% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

