Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.86. Lendingtree reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lendingtree.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $415.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.67.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $12.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.28 and a 200-day moving average of $359.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.17. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,275.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,611 shares of company stock worth $2,467,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 240.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lendingtree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.