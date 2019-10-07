LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $9.30 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.

LTM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.57. 907,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.34. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 333,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

