Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.30, 3,691 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 75,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCMLY. Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lafargeholcim from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lafargeholcim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.