Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $1.53 million and $18.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,583,810 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

