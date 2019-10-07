KickCoin Trading Down 8.2% This Week (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo, Bibox, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

