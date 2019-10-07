Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) Stock Price Up 3%

Karoon Energy Ltd (ASX:KAR) shares rose 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.22 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.21 ($0.86), approximately 272,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 343,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.83).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.08. The company has a market cap of $299.35 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The company has a current ratio of 41.65, a quick ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Karoon Energy news, insider Robert (Bob) Hosking 423,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th.

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Australia, Brazil, and Peru. The company has a working interest in two off-shore permits in the Browse and Carnavon basins located to the north Western Australian coastline covering a combined area of 15,492 square kilometers; and Ceduna basin covering an area of 17,793 square kilometers in the Great Australian Bight.

