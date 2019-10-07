KARMA (KARMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,264.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $657,036.00 and approximately $3,264.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $13.77 and $24.68. In the last week, KARMA has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,453,389,580 coins and its circulating supply is 5,410,337,985 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.