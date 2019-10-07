Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce sales of $3.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $36.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.07 million, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 144.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Cha acquired 61,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,090,171.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 147,465 shares of company stock worth $2,539,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $390,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

