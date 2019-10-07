Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.77

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.77 and traded as low as $171.48. Johnson Service Group shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 163,442 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.15 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

About Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

