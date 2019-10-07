Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JHG. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. 1,436,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,700. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 18,164,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 658,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,732,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 612,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

