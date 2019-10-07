J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 286,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 690,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.Jill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 3.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J.Jill Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,520,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 74.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 960,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 408,992 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 1,203.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 161,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

