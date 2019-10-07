Istar Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $449,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $674,100.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. bought 43,319 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,371.72.

On Thursday, September 12th, Istar Inc. bought 87,450 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,199.50.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $643,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.03 per share, for a total transaction of $653,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. bought 34,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $992,220.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $645,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $653,400.00.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. 530,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,917. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 83.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 49.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.