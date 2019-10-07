Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,294. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 91,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

