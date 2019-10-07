iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.32 and last traded at $42.32, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.03% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

