iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 368,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.55. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.371 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

