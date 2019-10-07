iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

