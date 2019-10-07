IoTeX 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.96 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038357 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.05453115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001090 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coineal, Bgogo, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

