IOStoken (IOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $332.92 Million

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. One IOStoken token can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bitkub, Livecoin and DigiFinex. IOStoken has a market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOStoken has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038357 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.05453115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001090 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016469 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Bitrue, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, GOPAX, Cobinhood, BigONE, OKEx, BitMart, Bitkub, CoinZest, IDAX, Kucoin, BitMax, Koinex, Upbit, CoinBene, Hotbit, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, Coineal, DragonEX, DigiFinex, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Zebpay and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

