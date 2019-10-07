Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE: CBL) in the last few weeks:
- 10/1/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/30/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/24/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/18/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 9/6/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/30/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/19/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
CBL & Associates Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 72,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,711. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.61.
CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
