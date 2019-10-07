Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CBL & Associates Properties (CBL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE: CBL) in the last few weeks:

10/1/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

9/24/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

9/18/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

9/6/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

8/19/2019 – CBL & Associates Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

CBL & Associates Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 72,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,711. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Get CBL & Associates Properties Inc alerts:

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 120,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.