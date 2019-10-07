Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP):

10/7/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

10/2/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/10/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/9/2019 – Ballard Power Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.94. 833,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 287,587 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

