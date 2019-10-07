Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 1.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.43, 84,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 337,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBO. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,166,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after buying an additional 211,864 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 234.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 273,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 191,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,559,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 126,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

