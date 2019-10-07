Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Svb Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.
NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.60. 764,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,501. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,112.00 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,124,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet by 53.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Insulet by 74.6% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 165,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Insulet by 14.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.