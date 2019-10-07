Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Svb Leerink raised their target price on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD traded down $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.60. 764,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,501. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,112.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insulet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,124,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Insulet by 53.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Insulet by 74.6% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 165,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Insulet by 14.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.