Insider Selling: Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Sells 2,450,000 Shares of Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 2,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,705,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Gonsalves Balelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90.

SWCH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Switch Inc has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 175.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Switch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,036,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Switch by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,822,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,800 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 34.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,202,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 570,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Switch by 43.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 666,279 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $23,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

