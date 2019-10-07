Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Insider Sells 16,110 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 16,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.89, for a total value of $2,334,177.90.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Praful Shah sold 4,819 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $683,767.91.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.72. 6,026,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4,318.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. RingCentral Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on RingCentral from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

