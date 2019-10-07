Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $147,280.00.

FSCT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. 465,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSCT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 202.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.