Insider Buying: Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Insider Buys £19,300 in Stock

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Steven Romano bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £19,300 ($25,218.87).

Shares of SLN stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 199.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 111.95. Silence Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.35).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

