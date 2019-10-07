Incent Market Cap Tops $6.79 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001777 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex and Tidex. Incent has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $15,903.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,571 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.