ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.13

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $5.24. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 677 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ImmuCell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered ImmuCell from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 96,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

