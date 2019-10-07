Imdex (ASX:IMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.51

Shares of Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.51 ($1.07) and last traded at A$1.46 ($1.04), with a volume of 880170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.39 ($0.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.16. The firm has a market cap of $553.08 million and a P/E ratio of 20.86.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Imdex’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Bernard Ridgeway 1,722,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th.

About Imdex (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents drilling fluids, solids removal equipment, downhole instrumentation, and data management and analytical software for drilling optimization and geological modelling.

