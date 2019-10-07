IDEX Membership Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $148.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $294,305.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $147.15 or 0.01784640 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038401 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.69 or 0.05501032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00001100 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDXM is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

