Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.98

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.98 and last traded at C$24.93, with a volume of 100652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on H shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hydro One from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.85.

Get Hydro One alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.87.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One Ltd will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hydro One’s payout ratio is -291.09%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.