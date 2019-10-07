Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on Huntsman and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntsman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 1,870,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

