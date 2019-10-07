Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.18

Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and traded as high as $24.50. Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 181,960 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.61) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

