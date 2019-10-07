Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.78

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $4.61. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 407,143 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.31.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$440.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$411.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.27%.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,284,358.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,324,844 shares in the company, valued at C$113,801,979.98. Also, Senior Officer Eugene Chi-Yen Lei purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$483,609.66.

About Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.