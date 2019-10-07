HSBC Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $233.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HSBC from $230.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,832,067. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $431.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

