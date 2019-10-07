Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Up 30%

Helix Biopharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91, 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Helix Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.