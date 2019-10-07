Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $24.05 million and $4.82 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00215479 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 636,515,764 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.