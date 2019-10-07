Heather A. Humphrey Sells 1,000 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.63. 1,542,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,348. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 948,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 113,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 606,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

