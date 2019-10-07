HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.55. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $76,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,455. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,058,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after purchasing an additional 195,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,566,000 after purchasing an additional 147,849 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 133,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

