Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital cut Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $413.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.42, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks purchased 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Wood purchased 40,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

