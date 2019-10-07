Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 6%

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.85 and last traded at $60.79, 1,470,662 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,093,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 63,075 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $6,638,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank sold 4,900,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $377,300,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,934,867 shares of company stock valued at $480,037,506. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,188,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

