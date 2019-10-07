Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.04

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and traded as low as $27.60. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 382 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 31.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

