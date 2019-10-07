Gnosis (GNO) Tops One Day Volume of $36,987.00

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $14.79 or 0.00178680 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, Poloniex, Liqui and Bittrex. Gnosis has a total market cap of $16.34 million and $36,987.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00194498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01030245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090823 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BX Thailand, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Liqui, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Poloniex, HitBTC, Kraken, Mercatox, ABCC, Bitsane and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.