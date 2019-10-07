Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS)’s share price fell 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 38,234 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 331% from the average session volume of 8,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBCS)

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc Global Casinos, Inc operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.