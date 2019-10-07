Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

GIL stock remained flat at $$35.05 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 333,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,887. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

