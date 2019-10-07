GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GDS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on GDS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of GDS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.33. 390,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,893. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 3.02. GDS has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 789,363 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,681,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 319,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

