GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.56

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.56 and traded as low as $126.20. GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at $126.20, with a volume of 320,539 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 317.82 and a current ratio of 317.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

