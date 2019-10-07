GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 219,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,455. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.95%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.